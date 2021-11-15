Short Interest in South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Declines By 90.0%

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,652,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SBES traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 59,938,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,619,301. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About South Beach Spirits

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

