Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Raised to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIA. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.65.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -267.86. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$12.28 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,671.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

