Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.9% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 305,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

