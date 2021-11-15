Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $202.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $207.14. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,848 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,540,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $11,300,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.