Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 153,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $13,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

