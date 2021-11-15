Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SIOX stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

