Skycoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $163,478.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00071173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,635.44 or 1.00551820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.35 or 0.07144210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

