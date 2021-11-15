SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,385,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.81% of SLM worth $52,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after buying an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

