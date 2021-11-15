SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.35. SM Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,650%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

