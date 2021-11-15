Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

SNA opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.56 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

