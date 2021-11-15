Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $23.43. Snap One shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 1,282 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

