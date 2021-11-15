Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $23.43. Snap One shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 1,282 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
