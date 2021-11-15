SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $282.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

