SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

