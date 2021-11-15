SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.76 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

