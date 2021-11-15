Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 182.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

