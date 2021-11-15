Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 182.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.