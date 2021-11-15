SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,451,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares during the period.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

