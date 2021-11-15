Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $49.13. 4,396,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,682. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

