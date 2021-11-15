SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.07. 119,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

