SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. 1,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,966. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

