SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,562,000 after buying an additional 7,728,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,130,000 after purchasing an additional 502,341 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62.

