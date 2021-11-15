SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 344,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 114,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,574. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

