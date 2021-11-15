SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.