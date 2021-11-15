Spence Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spence Asset Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $157,214,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $109.98 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

