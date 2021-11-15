Spence Asset Management Grows Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises 5.6% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.32% of Digital Turbine worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $70.65 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

