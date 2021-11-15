Spence Asset Management Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 4.0% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,660.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,449.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,410.16. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $880.00 and a 1 year high of $1,674.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

