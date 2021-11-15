Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Spire stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Spire has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

