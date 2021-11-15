Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157,470 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $44.76 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

