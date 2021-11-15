Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Truist Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

SPOT opened at $280.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

