SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $80.28 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

