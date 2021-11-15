Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 34,877 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

STRO stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

