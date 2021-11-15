Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 165.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of OneWater Marine worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $744.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.59.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $74,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,377 shares of company stock worth $855,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

