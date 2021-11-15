Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 57.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $55.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

