Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 52,475 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,475 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

