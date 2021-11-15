Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 86,676 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,676 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Zogenix worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Zogenix by 41.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

ZGNX opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $867.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

