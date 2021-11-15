Stafi (FIS) Market Cap Hits $18.69 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $18.69 million and $7.98 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00146586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.00488282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00073607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

