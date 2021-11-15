STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.