Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GH opened at $103.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

