Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
GH opened at $103.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
