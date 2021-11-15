Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone Sells 571 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total value of C$40,644.58.

Jeffrey Philip Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.94 on Monday, hitting C$70.18. 184,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$38.61 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 39.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

