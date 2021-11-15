State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $5,211,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $657.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

