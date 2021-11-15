State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,299 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.88. 205,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754,318. The company has a market cap of $290.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

