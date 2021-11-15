State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,460 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,854. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.