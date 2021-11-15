State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,661. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

