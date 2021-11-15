State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $85.31 and a 12 month high of $107.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.