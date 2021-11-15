State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.52% of Vuzix worth $41,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vuzix by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vuzix by 644.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $946.21 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

