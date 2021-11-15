State Street Corp Has $41.62 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $41,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 85.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $5,997,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Banc of California by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.