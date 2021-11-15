State Street Corp Increases Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State Street Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $37,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.86%.

AHH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.