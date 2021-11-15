Stealth Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $5,743.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015159 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

