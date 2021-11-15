Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$68.50 at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.72.

STLC stock opened at C$46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$15.64 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

