Steven G. Miller Sells 43,770 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BGFV traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. 262,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,006. The company has a market capitalization of $782.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

