STK (STK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,569.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One STK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STK has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $402,844.37 and $2,569.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STK Coin Profile

STK is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

Buying and Selling STK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

